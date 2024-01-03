We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Stuffed Vine Leaves 162g

Tesco Stuffed Vine Leaves 162g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.00

£3.00/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One stuffed vine leaf
Energy
138kJ
33kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.3g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.43g

high

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 510kJ / 122kcal

Vine leaves stuffed with cooked seasoned rice.
SUMMER EDITION Vine leaves filled with seasoned rice flavoured with dill & mint
Pack size: 162G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Rice], Water, Vine Leaves [Vine Leaves, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Fully Refined Soya Oil, Onion, Dill, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Mint, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Net Contents

162g

Preparation and Usage

Eat Hot or Cold

View all Olives, Antipasti & Tapas

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here