Tesco Sundried Tomatoes 170g

Tesco Sundried Tomatoes 170g

£3.00

£1.76/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

¼ of a pack
Energy
397kJ
96kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
7.7g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.4g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.11g

high

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 922kJ / 223kcal

Partially reconstituted sundried tomatoes marinated in oil, garlic and herbs.
Rich & Sweet Tomatoes sundried and marinated in garlic and herbs
Pack size: 170G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Sundried Tomatoes [Tomato, Water, Salt, White Wine Vinegar], Sunflower Oil, Semi Dried Tomato, Garlic, Rosemary, Oregano, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

170g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

