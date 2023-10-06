We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Hand Finished Melt In The Middle Pork Wellington 1Kg (Serves 10)

Tesco Finest Hand Finished Melt In The Middle Pork Wellington 1Kg (Serves 10)

£25.00

£25.00/kg

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 – 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45. This product has 4+ days shelf life, to ensure it lasts until Christmas Day please book a slot of 21/12 or later

Guideline Daily Amounts

One slice
Energy
1361kJ
326kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
19.3g

high

28%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.3g

high

47%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.5g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.81g

medium

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1361kJ / 326kcal

Seasoned pork, smoked bacon and cured ham filling with a caramelised red onion and fig chutney centre, encased in an all butter puff pastry decorated with an all butter lattice pastry and hot water crust pastry leaves.
This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.Chef's Collection Prime aged pork seasoned with herbs and dried cranberries, filled with a caramelised red onion and slow poached fig chutney, all encased in a rich & golden double lattice pastry.
Pack size: 1KG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (21%), Butter (Milk), Red Onion, Smoked Dry Cured Bacon (5%) [Pork Belly, Salt, White Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Onion, Wiltshire Cured Ham [Pork Leg, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Pork Fat, Smoked Ham [Pork, Water, Salt, Brown Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite)], Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Sugar, Muscovado Sugar, Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil], Cranberry, Balsamic Vinegar [White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must], Apple, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Parsley, Onion Powder, Pork Lard, Fig Paste, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dried Figs, Cornflour, Thyme, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Nutmeg, Cinnamon, Clove, Ginger, Pimento.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

1kg e

