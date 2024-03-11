ME TO YOU MUG AND PLUSH

Show your amazing mum just how much she means to you with this gorgeous gift set featuring a soft Tatty Teddy bear sitting inside a ceramic mug. Tatty Teddy is wearing a cute flower outfit with pink petals. The mug features the affectionate message 'Sending you love in a mug', and a hand sketched illustration of Tatty Teddy surrounded by colourful flowers and Butterflies.

Authentic Me to You gift - unique and instantly recognisable with a timeless message of love and friendship, it's no wonder Tatty Teddy has captured millions of hearts, all over the world.