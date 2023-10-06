We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Roasted Butternut Squash, Spinach & Sage Galette 500g (Serves 4)

£7.00

£1.40/100g

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 – 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45. This product has 4+ days shelf life, to ensure it lasts until Christmas Day please book a slot of 21/12 or later
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a galette
Energy
1450kJ
348kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
20.4g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
11.2g

high

56%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.6g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.27g

medium

21%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1160kJ / 278kcal

Butter enriched puff pastry filled with crème fraiche and spinach sauce topped with butternut squash.
Buttery puff pastry filled with crème fraiche and spinach sauce topped with extra mature cheddar cheese, hand topped with roasted butternut squash and a herby crumbPuff pastry filled with crème fraiche and spinach sauce topped with extra mature Cheddar & a herby crumb. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Roasted Butternut Squash (21%), Crème Fraîche (Milk) (15%), Whole Milk, Spinach (7%), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Cornflour, Parsley, Sage, Garlic Purée, Cracked Black Pepper, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Mustard Seed, Yeast, Spirit Vinegar, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), White Pepper, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

500g e

