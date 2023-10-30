We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Olives With Garlic & Chilli 180g

Tesco Olives With Garlic & Chilli 180g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.65

£1.47/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/5 of a pack
Energy
210kJ
51kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
4.8g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.03g

high

17%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 584kJ / 142kcal

Pitted green and black olives in a garlic and chilli marinade, with pickled garlic cloves.
Strong & warming Green & black olives marinated in parsley & chilli with garlic cloves
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Green Olives, Black Olives, Pickled Garlic Cloves [Garlic, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid)], Salt, Garlic, Red Chilli, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Vegetable Oil [Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil], Parsley, Chilli Flakes, Garlic Extract, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate).

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

180g

View all Olives & Antipasti 2 For £4.50

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here