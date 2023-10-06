We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Finest Handcrafted Vegetable & West Country Cheddar Pastry Pithivier with Salsa Verde 1.1kg (Serves 4)

Finest Handcrafted Vegetable & West Country Cheddar Pastry Pithivier with Salsa Verde 1.1kg (Serves 4)

£22.00

£2.00/100g

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 – 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45. This product has 4+ days shelf life, to ensure it lasts until Christmas Day please book a slot of 21/12 or later
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

¼ of a pithivier and ½ a sachet
Energy
2764kJ
664kcal
33%of the reference intake
Fat
45.0g

high

64%of the reference intake
Saturates
16.4g

high

82%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.4g

low

13%of the reference intake
Salt
1.81g

high

30%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1005kJ / 242kcal

Shortcrust pastry pie made with layers of vegetables, caramelised onions, West Country Cheddar cheese and Emmental medium fat hard cheese with a mascarpone full fat soft cheese centre, with sachets of herb dressing.
Thinly sliced parsnip, butternut, carrot and Cavolo Nero layered with caramelised onions and a blend of West Country Cheddar and Emmental with an oozing lemon and black pepper mascarpone centre. Encased in shortcrust pastry, glazed with egg, and served with a punchy Salsa Verde to cut though the richness of this indulgent Pithivier. Scan the QR code for our Chef's top recipe tips. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.Delicate layers of root vegetables, Cavolo Nero and caramelised onions with West Country Cheddar cheese and a melt in the middle lemon and black pepper mascarpone centre. Encased in shortcrust pastry and served with a Salsa Verde
Pack size: 1.1KG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (45%) [Carrot, Parsnip, Butternut Squash, Cavolo Nero], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Caramelised Onions  [Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Salt, Thyme], Salsa Verde (9%) [Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Basil, Gherkin, Mint, Lemon Juice, Capers, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Ascorbic Acid)], Palm Oil, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), West Country Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Emmental Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Parsley, Black Pepper, Lemon Zest, Inactive Dried Yeast, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

1.10kg e

