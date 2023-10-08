Without A Trace Danielle Steel

Without a Trace is a moving tale of second chances and creating a life worth living, from the billion copy bestseller, Danielle Steel. Charles Vincent feels trapped in his treadmill of a life. He's wealthy and successful, doing a job he doesn't want to do, in a marriage to a woman where the romance died many years ago. All that interests Isabelle is his money to fund her extravagant lifestyle. The children have left home and there is nothing for him to look forward to. One evening Charlie leaves work, driving towards their Normandy chateau. He has been working late every night, is tired and isn't concentrating. Just an hour away from the chateau, his car veers off the road, down a cliff and into the sea. The accident should have killed him - he almost felt ready to die. But he escapes - and somehow finds the strength to climb to safety. The area is remote but, in the growing darkness, he sees a light on in a cottage in the woods. He knocks on the door and is greeted by Aude, an artist who is escaping her own demons. This fateful meeting will change Charlie's and Aude's lives forever . . .