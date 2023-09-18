We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Baileys Original Hot Chocolate Mug Set

Baileys Original Hot Chocolate Mug Set

£8.00

£8.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

BAILEYS ORIGINAL HOT CHOCOLATE GIFT SET Discover recipes and ideas at www.baileys.com
The Baileys word and associated logos are trademarks of R & A Bailey and Co.Produced under licence by Beams International Ltd.
Indulgent Treat - Time for an just for adults!

Ingredients

Sugar, Creamer (Glucose Syrup Solid, Refined Palm Oil, Skim Milk Powder, Sodium Caseinate (from Milk), Emulsifier (E340ii, E471), Anti-Caking (E551)), Cocoa Powder (18%), Dextrose, Flavouring

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Wheat, Soy, Mustard, Celery, Peanuts and Sesame due to the manufacturing environment., Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur - Contains Milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Preparation and Usage

Hot Chocolate Setheat 175ml water until hot but not boiling.Empty the contents of the hot chocolate sachet into a mug and pour in the water while whisking gently. For that extra indulgent treat, add 25ml Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur and serve.Baileys MugWash before use.Suitable for use in a dishwasher and microwave.Mini WhiskWash before use.Please retain packaging for future information.

