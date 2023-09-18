Smirnoff Raspberry Crush Flavoured Vodka 5cl & Hi-Ball Glass & Straw Gift Set

1.9 UK Units This product contains alcohol and is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people of legal purchase age for alcoholic beverages Please remember to drink responsibly Alcohol Care Line: 0345 601 4558 Be drinkaware.co.uk DRINKiQ.com

Raspberry Crush Lemonade Ingredients 50ml Smirnoff Raspberry Crush 150ml lemonade 2-3 raspberries Handful of mint leaves Ice cubes How to Prepare 1. Fill glass with ice. 2. Add in Smirnoff Raspberry Crush. 3. Fill to the top with lemonade. 4. Finally, garnish with raspberries and mint. Hi-Ball Glass and Straw Wash before first use. Hand wash only. Please retain packaging for future information.

The Smirnoff word and associated logos are trademarks Diageo North America, Inc. ©2023 Produced under licence by Beams International Ltd.

