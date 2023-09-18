Budweiser Beer 300ml & Socks Gift Set

Known as "The King of Beers", Budweiser was first introduced by Adolphus Busch in 1876 and it's still brewed with the same high standards today. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavourful, crisp American-style lager. Brewed with the best barley malt and a blend of premium hop varieties, it is an icon of core American values like optimism and celebration. Golden colour with a subtle honey aroma and a trace of citrus, punctuated by notes of malt and noble hops. A perfectly balanced, full-flavoured lager with a crisp, clean and fast finish.

This is the famous Budweiser beer. We know of no brand produced by any other brewer which costs so much to brew and age. Our exclusive Beechwood Aging produces a taste, a smoothness and a drinkability you will find in no other beer at any price.

Budweiser® Socks One size. 70% Cotton, 29% Nylon and 1% Elastane. Budweiser registered trademarks of Anheuser-Busch, LLC, used under license.

King of Beers

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Hops

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Alcohol Type

Beer

Preparation and Usage

Budweiser® Socks Wash with similar colours. Please retain packaging for future information.

Lower age limit

18 Years