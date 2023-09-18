We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Budweiser Beer 300ml & Socks Gift Set

Budweiser Beer 300ml & Socks Gift Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

£7.00

£7.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Budweiser Beer 300ml & Socks Gift Set
Known as "The King of Beers", Budweiser was first introduced by Adolphus Busch in 1876 and it's still brewed with the same high standards today. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavourful, crisp American-style lager. Brewed with the best barley malt and a blend of premium hop varieties, it is an icon of core American values like optimism and celebration. Golden colour with a subtle honey aroma and a trace of citrus, punctuated by notes of malt and noble hops. A perfectly balanced, full-flavoured lager with a crisp, clean and fast finish.
This is the famous Budweiser beer. We know of no brand produced by any other brewer which costs so much to brew and age. Our exclusive Beechwood Aging produces a taste, a smoothness and a drinkability you will find in no other beer at any price.
Budweiser® SocksOne size.70% Cotton, 29% Nylon and 1% Elastane.Budweiser registered trademarks of Anheuser-Busch, LLC, used under license.
King of Beers

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Hops

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Alcohol Type

Beer

Preparation and Usage

Budweiser® SocksWash with similar colours.Please retain packaging for future information.

Lower age limit

18 Years

View all Alcohol Gift Sets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here