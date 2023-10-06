Tesco Finest Olive and Antipasti Selection Platter 685g (Serves 10)
£14.00
£2.04/100g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 702kJ
-
- 170kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 14.4g
- 21%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.3g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.9g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.64g
- 27%of the reference intake
high
medium
low
high
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
- Energy
- 48kJ
-
- 12kcal
-
- 90kJ
-
- 22kcal
-
- 149kJ
-
- 36kcal
-
- 110kJ
-
- 27kcal
-
- 85kJ
-
- 21kcal
-
- 71kJ
-
- 17kcal
-
- 149kJ
-
- 36kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.7g
-
- 2.3g
-
- 3.7g
-
- 2.5g
-
- 2.1g
-
- 0.4g
-
- 2.8g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- <0.1g
-
- 0.4g
-
- 0.4g
-
- 0.3g
-
- 0.3g
-
- <0.1g
-
- 1.8g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.7g
-
- <0.1g
-
- <0.1g
-
- <0.1g
-
- <0.1g
-
- <0.1g
-
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.17g
-
- 0.31g
-
- 0.54g
-
- 0.23g
-
- 0.25g
-
- 0.04g
-
- 0.11g
- 2%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Slow Roasted Tomatoes [Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Lemon Juice], Garlic, Oregano, Salt, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice.,
INGREDIENTS: Green Nocellara Olives, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).,
INGREDIENTS: Kalamata Olives, Sundried Tomatoes [Tomato, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite)], Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.,
INGREDIENTS: Kalamata Olives (56%), Tomato (18%), Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Garlic Purée, Parsley, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rosemary, White Wine Vinegar.,
INGREDIENTS: Green Halkidiki Olives, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Parsley, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Oregano, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Garlic, Onion.,
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Spelt Flour (Wheat), Sunflower Oil, Chia Seeds (Salvia Hispanica), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Yeast.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 9g
|Per 100g
|Per 11g
|Energy
|533kJ / 128kcal
|48kJ / 12kcal
|820kJ / 199kcal
|90kJ / 22kcal
|Fat
|7.8g
|0.7g
|20.5g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|<0.1g
|3.6g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|9.7g
|0.9g
|1.0g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|7.5g
|0.7g
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|0.4g
|3.6g
|0.4g
|Protein
|2.9g
|0.3g
|1.0g
|0.1g
|Salt
|1.94g
|0.17g
|2.85g
|0.31g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 69g
|Energy
|1017kJ / 246kcal
|702kJ / 170kcal
|Fat
|20.8g
|14.4g
|Saturates
|4.8g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|7.3g
|5.0g
|Sugars
|1.3g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|2.2g
|Protein
|5.7g
|4.0g
|Salt
|2.38g
|1.64g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
