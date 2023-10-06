We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Olive and Antipasti Selection Platter 685g (Serves 10)

Tesco Finest Olive and Antipasti Selection Platter 685g (Serves 10)

£14.00

£2.04/100g

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 - 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45.
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 69g
Energy
702kJ
170kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
14.4g

high

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.3g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.64g

high

27%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1017kJ / 246kcal

A selection of Kalamata olives stuffed with sundried tomatoes, Kalamata and sundried tomato tapenade, stone in Nocellara olives, chargrilled Halkidiki olives, marinated slow roasted tomatoes, Spinoro medium fat hard cheese and spelt and chia seed crackers.
An exceptional antipasti platter with chargilled Greek Halkidiki Olives, juicy herb marinated semi dried tomatoes, Stone In Italian Nocellara Olives, matured Italian Spinoro Cheese, rich Greek Kalamata Olives stuffed with Sun dried tomatoes. All perfectly served with spelt and chia crackers and a Greek Kalamata olive and sundried tomato tapenade. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.Earthy & smoky A medley of Halkidiki Olives, Slow Roasted Tomatoes, Stone In Nocellara Olives, Spelt & Chia Pita Crackers, Kalamata Olives, Spinoro Cheese with a tomato and olive tapenade
Pack size: 685G

Allergy Information

May contain mustard. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

685g

Per 9g,Per 11g,Per 14g,Per 11g,Per 11g,Per 4g,Per 9g
Energy
48kJ
12kcal
90kJ
22kcal
149kJ
36kcal
110kJ
27kcal
85kJ
21kcal
71kJ
17kcal
149kJ
36kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.7g
2.3g
3.7g
2.5g
2.1g
0.4g
2.8g

high

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g
0.4g
0.4g
0.3g
0.3g
<0.1g
1.8g

high

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g
<0.1g
<0.1g
<0.1g
<0.1g
<0.1g
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g
0.31g
0.54g
0.23g
0.25g
0.04g
0.11g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 533kJ / 128kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Slow Roasted Tomatoes [Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Lemon Juice], Garlic, Oregano, Salt, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

,

INGREDIENTS: Green Nocellara Olives, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

,

INGREDIENTS: Kalamata Olives, Sundried Tomatoes [Tomato, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite)], Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

,

INGREDIENTS: Kalamata Olives (56%), Tomato (18%), Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Garlic Purée, Parsley, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rosemary, White Wine Vinegar.

,

INGREDIENTS: Green Halkidiki Olives, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Parsley, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Oregano, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Garlic, Onion.

,

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Spelt Flour (Wheat), Sunflower Oil, Chia Seeds (Salvia Hispanica), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Yeast.

Allergy Information

May contain mustard. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 9gPer 100gPer 11g
Energy533kJ / 128kcal48kJ / 12kcal820kJ / 199kcal90kJ / 22kcal
Fat7.8g0.7g20.5g2.3g
Saturates0.9g<0.1g3.6g0.4g
Carbohydrate9.7g0.9g1.0g0.1g
Sugars7.5g0.7g0.1g<0.1g
Fibre4.2g0.4g3.6g0.4g
Protein2.9g0.3g1.0g0.1g
Salt1.94g0.17g2.85g0.31g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

