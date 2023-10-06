Tesco Finest Olive and Antipasti Selection Platter 685g (Serves 10)

A selection of Kalamata olives stuffed with sundried tomatoes, Kalamata and sundried tomato tapenade, stone in Nocellara olives, chargrilled Halkidiki olives, marinated slow roasted tomatoes, Spinoro medium fat hard cheese and spelt and chia seed crackers.

An exceptional antipasti platter with chargilled Greek Halkidiki Olives, juicy herb marinated semi dried tomatoes, Stone In Italian Nocellara Olives, matured Italian Spinoro Cheese, rich Greek Kalamata Olives stuffed with Sun dried tomatoes. All perfectly served with spelt and chia crackers and a Greek Kalamata olive and sundried tomato tapenade. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended. Earthy & smoky A medley of Halkidiki Olives, Slow Roasted Tomatoes, Stone In Nocellara Olives, Spelt & Chia Pita Crackers, Kalamata Olives, Spinoro Cheese with a tomato and olive tapenade

Pack size: 685G

Allergy Information

May contain mustard. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

685g