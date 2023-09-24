We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Running Grave Robert Galbraith

The Running Grave Robert Galbraith

The Running Grave Robert Galbraith
'The work of a master storyteller'Daily Telegraph'One of crime's most engaging duos'Guardian________Private Detective Cormoran Strike is contacted by a worried father whose son, Will, has gone to join a religious cult in the depths of the Norfolk countryside.The Universal Humanitarian Church is, on the surface, a peaceable organisation that campaigns for a better world. Yet Strike discovers that beneath the surface there are deeply sinister undertones, and unexplained deaths.In order to try to rescue Will, Strike's business partner Robin Ellacott decides to infiltrate the cult and she travels to Norfolk to live incognito amongst them. But in doing so, she is unprepared for the dangers that await her there or for the toll it will take on her . . .Utterly page-turning, The Running Grave moves Strike and Robin's story forward in the epic, unforgettable seventh instalment of the series.________PRAISE FOR THE STRIKE NOVELS'A blistering piece of crime writing'Sunday Times'Unputdownable'Daily Express'A page-turner that will keep you up all night'Observer'Superb . . . an ingenious whodunnit'Sunday Mirror'Strike and Robin are just as magnetic as ever'New York Times'Outrageously entertaining'Financial Times
Robert Galbraith is a pseudonym for J.K. Rowling, bestselling author of the Harry Potter series and The Casual Vacancy. All six Strike novels, The Cuckoo's Calling, The Silkworm, Career of Evil, Lethal White, Troubled Blood and The Ink Black Heart topped the national and international bestseller lists and the series has been adapted for television, produced by Bronte Film and Television.
