Tesco Finest Prepared Vegetable Selection 2.2kg (Serves 4)

Tesco Finest Prepared Vegetable Selection 2.2kg (Serves 4)

£14.00

£0.64/100g

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 – 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45. This product has 3+ days shelf life, to ensure it lasts until Christmas Day please book a slot of 22/12 or later

Typical values per 100g: Energy 587kJ / 140kcal

Roast potatoes with goose fat and butter. Parsnips with a honey, mustard and butter pellet. Brussels sprouts with chestnuts and buttery herb pat. Garden peas, runner beans and green beans with herb and black pepper butter. Shredded red cabbage, with port, cranberries and mulled spiced melt.
This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.Festive and Tasty Festive Prepared vegetable selection includes: Finest Sprouts with Herbs, Butter & Chestnuts 300g, Finest Vegetable Selection 250g, Finest Red Cabbage Port & Cranberry 250g, Finest Roasted Potatoes 800g, Finest Honey Roasted Parsnips 600g
Pack size: 2.2KG

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

2.2kg e

1/4 of vegetable selection
Energy
191kJ
46kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.0g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.5g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 303kJ / 73kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Garden Peas (44%), Runner Beans (28%), Green Bean (24%), Herb and Black Pepper Butter [Butter (Milk), Parsley, Mint, Salt, Chive, Black Pepper].

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of vegetable selection (63g)
Energy303kJ / 73kcal191kJ / 46kcal
Fat3.1g2.0g
Saturates1.9g1.2g
Carbohydrate5.8g3.6g
Sugars2.3g1.5g
Fibre4.5g2.8g
Protein3.2g2.0g
Salt0.11g0.07g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

