Tesco Finest Prepared Vegetable Selection 2.2kg (Serves 4)

Roast potatoes with goose fat and butter. Parsnips with a honey, mustard and butter pellet. Brussels sprouts with chestnuts and buttery herb pat. Garden peas, runner beans and green beans with herb and black pepper butter. Shredded red cabbage, with port, cranberries and mulled spiced melt.

This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. Festive and Tasty Festive Prepared vegetable selection includes: Finest Sprouts with Herbs, Butter & Chestnuts 300g, Finest Vegetable Selection 250g, Finest Red Cabbage Port & Cranberry 250g, Finest Roasted Potatoes 800g, Finest Honey Roasted Parsnips 600g

Pack size: 2.2KG

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

2.2kg e