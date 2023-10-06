Tesco Finest Prepared Vegetable Selection 2.2kg (Serves 4)
£14.00
£0.64/100g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1056kJ
-
- 252kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.5g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.5g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.1g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.72g
- 12%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
- Energy
- 191kJ
-
- 46kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.0g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.2g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.5g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.07g
- 1%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
low
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Garden Peas (44%), Runner Beans (28%), Green Bean (24%), Herb and Black Pepper Butter [Butter (Milk), Parsley, Mint, Salt, Chive, Black Pepper].
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of vegetable selection (63g)
|Energy
|303kJ / 73kcal
|191kJ / 46kcal
|Fat
|3.1g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|5.8g
|3.6g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|4.5g
|2.8g
|Protein
|3.2g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.11g
|0.07g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 734kJ
-
- 175kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.6g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.0g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 18.2g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Salt
- <0.01g
- <1%of the reference intake
medium
low
medium
low
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Parsnip, Mustard Seed (7%), Honey, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Black Pepper, Salt.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of honey roast parsnips (150g)
|Energy
|489kJ / 117kcal
|734kJ / 175kcal
|Fat
|4.4g
|6.6g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|15.2g
|22.8g
|Sugars
|12.1g
|18.2g
|Fibre
|4.1g
|6.2g
|Protein
|2.1g
|3.2g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 1056kJ
-
- 252kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.5g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.5g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.1g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.72g
- 12%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato (90%), Goose Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Butter (Milk), Salt.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a roast potatoes (180g**)
|Energy
|587kJ / 140kcal
|1056kJ / 252kcal
|Fat
|5.3g
|9.5g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|20.0g
|36.0g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|4.1g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|3.6g
|Protein
|2.1g
|3.8g
|Salt
|0.40g
|0.72g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 380kJ
-
- 91kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.4g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.8g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 8.2g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.19g
- 3%of the reference intake
medium
medium
medium
low
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Red Cabbage (55%), Red Wine (Sulphites), Port (Sulphites) (8%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Cranberry (4%), Mulled Spiced Melt [Butter (Milk), Orange Peel, Concentrated Orange Juice, Cranberry, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Maize Starch, Concentrated Cranberry Juice, Allspice, Ginger Powder, Nutmeg, Sea Salt, Clove, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Demerara Sugar, Sherry Vinegar (Sulphites), Cornflour, Water, Salt, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Orange Zest, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Allspice, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Black Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of red cabbage (75g)
|Energy
|506kJ / 121kcal
|380kJ / 91kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|4.4g
|Saturates
|3.8g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|15.7g
|11.8g
|Sugars
|10.9g
|8.2g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Protein
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.26g
|0.19g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 256kJ
-
- 61kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.7g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.5g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.9g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.05g
- 1%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
low
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Brussels Sprouts, Chestnuts (10%), Buttery Herb Pat (5%) [Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée, Parsley, Thyme, Chive, Salt, Black Pepper].
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a brussels sprouts (74g**)
|Energy
|346kJ / 83kcal
|256kJ / 61kcal
|Fat
|3.7g
|2.7g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|7.8g
|5.8g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|3.0g
|Protein
|2.6g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.07g
|0.05g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of roast potatoes (180g**)
|Energy
|587kJ / 140kcal
|1056kJ / 252kcal
|Fat
|5.3g
|9.5g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|20.0g
|36.0g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|4.1g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|3.6g
|Protein
|2.1g
|3.8g
|Salt
|0.40g
|0.72g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 800g typically weighs 720g.
|-
|-
Oven
Oven from frozen
Microwave
Microwave from frozen
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a Review