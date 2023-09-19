We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

La Famiglia Rana Genovese Basil P.D.O Pesto 140g

La Famiglia Rana Genovese Basil P.D.O Pesto 140g

2(1)
Write a review

£2.25

£1.61/100g

Fresh Sauce with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil, Hard Cheese, Pine Nuts and Garlic
What Makes Rana SpecialWe source the unique P.D.O.** Genovese basil, with its distinctive aroma, from the Liguria region where pesto was first made. We also use extra virgin olive oil so it may separate or become solid, just give the pot a good stir before mixing with freshly cooked pasta.**Protected Designation of Origin.
Italy's Favourite* - Est. Verona 1962*Source: IRI Database - Fresh Sauces - Year Ending Dec. '19 - Total Italy - Value Share
Product packaged in a protective atmosphere.Pot - 5 PP - plasticLid - Alu 41 - aluminiumCheck locally
Live Life Generously100% Natural IngredientsFresh Pesto
Pack size: 140G

Ingredients

Extra Virgin Olive Oil 38%, **P.D.O. Genovese Basil 17%, Sunflower Oil, Whey Powder (from Milk), Full Fat Hard Cheese (from Milk) 7.5%, Wheat Flour, Butter (from Milk), Lactose (from Milk), Salt, Pine Nuts 1.5%, Natural Flavourings (contain Milk, Wheat, Barley), Garlic 1.2%, Skimmed Milk Powder, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Antioxidant Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

Contains Gluten (from Wheat and Barley) and Milk., Produced in a factory that also uses Soybeans, Eggs, Nuts, Crustaceans, Molluscs, Fish and Celery. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 4

Net Contents

140g ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to CookFor best results, remove from fridge a few minutes before and serve without heating.Best Served withIdeal partner for both fresh and dry plain pasta, as well as fresh filled pasta with vegetable or fish based fillings.

