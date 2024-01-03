Unearthed Chorizo in Red Wine 140g

Instructions: To Cook in a Conventional Oven or Fan Oven from Chilled: Total Cook Time: 12 minutes.

Preheat oven to 220°C, Gas 7, Fan 180°C.

Remove top film and empty chorizo from the plastic tray, decant sauce and put into an ovenable dish. Place into the oven. Cook for 12 minutes.

Stir before serving and ensure cooked throughout. Check food is piping hot. Do not reheat once cooled.

All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.