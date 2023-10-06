We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Cheese Bakes 600g (Serves 16)

Tesco Finest Cheese Bakes 600g (Serves 16)

£14.00

£2.33/100g

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 - 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45.

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 36g of vintage Cheddar, mozzarella & chorizo bake
Energy
441kJ
107kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
8.9g

high

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.7g

high

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.41g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1226kJ / 296kcal

Cheese bake made with vintage Cheddar cheese, mozzarella full fat soft cheese and chorizo pork sausage. Cheese bake made with Swiss Gruyère cheese, full fat soft cheese, Emmental medium fat hard cheese and white wine.
This is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order products can still be amended.Rich and Flavoursome
Pack size: 600G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gruyere Fondue(Gruyére Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk)), cheddar mozzarella and chorizo bake(Cheddar Cheese (Milk)).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Net Contents

600g (2x300g)

Per 36g of vintage Cheddar, mozzarella & chorizo bake,Per 33g of gruyere fondue
Energy
441kJ
107kcal
361kJ
87kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
8.9g
7.1g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.7g
4.5g

high

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.41g
0.21g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1226kJ / 296kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (30%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (9%), Chorizo (8%) [Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Nutmeg, Oregano], Single Cream (Milk), Rice Starch, Garlic Purée, Jalapeño Chilli, Basil, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Potato Starch, Black Pepper, Salt.

,

INGREDIENTS: Gruyére Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (20%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Emmental Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (16%), Single Cream (Milk), Water, White Wine (Sulphites) (9%), Whipping Cream (Milk), Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Garlic Purée, Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Salt, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for freezing.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 36g** of vintage Cheddar, mozzarella & chorizo bakePer 100gPer 33g** of Gruyere fondue
Energy1226kJ / 296kcal441kJ / 107kcal1094kJ / 264kcal361kJ / 87kcal
Fat24.7g8.9g21.6g7.1g
Saturates15.7g5.7g13.7g4.5g
Carbohydrate6.2g2.2g6.4g2.1g
Sugars1.9g0.7g1.6g0.5g
Fibre1.0g0.4g0.5g0.2g
Protein11.7g4.2g10.7g3.5g
Salt1.15g0.41g0.64g0.21g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

