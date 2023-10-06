Tesco Finest Cheese Bakes 600g (Serves 16)
£14.00
£2.33/100g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 441kJ
-
- 107kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.9g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.7g
- 29%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.7g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.41g
- 7%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
Ingredients
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
- Energy
- 441kJ
-
- 107kcal
-
- 361kJ
-
- 87kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.9g
-
- 7.1g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.7g
-
- 4.5g
- 23%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.7g
-
- 0.5g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.41g
-
- 0.21g
- 4%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (30%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (9%), Chorizo (8%) [Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Nutmeg, Oregano], Single Cream (Milk), Rice Starch, Garlic Purée, Jalapeño Chilli, Basil, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Potato Starch, Black Pepper, Salt.,
INGREDIENTS: Gruyére Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (20%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Emmental Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (16%), Single Cream (Milk), Water, White Wine (Sulphites) (9%), Whipping Cream (Milk), Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Garlic Purée, Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Salt, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 36g** of vintage Cheddar, mozzarella & chorizo bake
|Per 100g
|Per 33g** of Gruyere fondue
|Energy
|1226kJ / 296kcal
|441kJ / 107kcal
|1094kJ / 264kcal
|361kJ / 87kcal
|Fat
|24.7g
|8.9g
|21.6g
|7.1g
|Saturates
|15.7g
|5.7g
|13.7g
|4.5g
|Carbohydrate
|6.2g
|2.2g
|6.4g
|2.1g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|0.7g
|1.6g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.4g
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|11.7g
|4.2g
|10.7g
|3.5g
|Salt
|1.15g
|0.41g
|0.64g
|0.21g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 36g** of vintage Cheddar, mozzarella & chorizo bake
|Energy
|1226kJ / 296kcal
|441kJ / 107kcal
|Fat
|24.7g
|8.9g
|Saturates
|15.7g
|5.7g
|Carbohydrate
|6.2g
|2.2g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.4g
|Protein
|11.7g
|4.2g
|Salt
|1.15g
|0.41g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions Gruyere Fondue 300g typically weighs 264g.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions vintage Cheddar, mozzarella & chorizo bake 300g typically weighs 288g.
|-
|-
Oven
Microwave
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a Review