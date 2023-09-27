The Haven Amanda Jennings

A dark and glittering thriller for fans of Will Dean and Lucy Atkins from the author of The Cliff House... 'Mesmerising, gripping and evocative' Lisa Jewell 'A dark delight ... I absolutely loved it' Eve Chase 'A masterly unravelling of a utopian dream' Elly Griffiths 'Psychologically astute' Tammy Cohen It was meant to be paradise... Winterfall Farm, spectacular and remote, stands over Bodmin Moor. Wanting an escape from the constraints of conventional life, Kit and Tara move to the isolated smallholding with their daughter, Skye, and a group of friends. Living off-grid and working the land, they soon begin to enjoy the fruits of their labour amid the breathtaking beauty and freedom of the moor. At first this new way of life seems too good to be true, but when their charismatic leader, Jeremy, returns from a mysterious trip to the city with Dani, a young runaway, fractures begin to appear. As winter approaches, and with it cold weather and dark nights, Jeremy's behaviour becomes increasingly erratic. Rules are imposed, the outside world is shunned, and when he brings a second girl back to the farm, tensions quickly reach breaking point with devastating consequences... The Haven is the compelling new novel from Amanda Jennings, author of The Cliff House. Praise for The Haven: 'Another mesmerising, gripping and evocative read from the Queen of Cornish Noir' Lisa Jewell 'A dark delight ... I absolutely loved it' Eve Chase 'A masterly unravelling of a utopian dream that gradually becomes a nightmare. Lyrical descriptions and utterly believable characters' Elly Griffiths 'Engrossing, tense, psychologically astute. A gripping, emotionally taut exploration of idealism turned sour' Tammy Cohen 'Hypnotic' Financial Times 'A deliciously dark and tense exploration of human nature. There's trouble brewing in paradise' Emma Haughton 'A beautifully written story with vividly drawn, believable characters I really cared about' Sarah Stovell 'Captivating and totally absorbing - this is the kind of pure escapism we need' Susi Holliday 'A compelling, brilliant story of the dark things we all bring to our visions of utopia' Gytha Lodge