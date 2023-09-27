"Divorced, Not Dead Harper James"

Don't miss the funniest book of the year! Divorced Not Dead is a no-holds-barred, heartfelt and laugh-out-loud hilarious romcom about being fifty, but absolutely not yet dead yet - perfect for fans of Alexandra Potter, Marian Keyes and Jane Fallon. ----------------------------------------- We're going to need a bigger drink... Meet Frankie: fifty, divorced and getting back on the horse. After leaving Twatface - her husband of twenty years - she's starting again from scratch. And when her son also flees the nest for university, Frankie decides it's time to throw herself back into the dating game with a vengeance. On best friend Bel's recommendation, Frankie signs up to two dating apps: one for love, another for casual hook-ups (because why the f**k not?!). However, as she navigates this new frontier of catfishing, kittenfishing, ghosts, GILFs and everything in between, she realises the whole dating thing has changed quite a bit - and it really is a bloody jungle out there... Will Frankie find love on the apps? Or the perfect shag? Or - if there's any justice in the world - both? ----------------------------------------- 'I want Frankie to be my new BFF! This book is like a (very big) glass of wine with a friend - honest, unfiltered, hilarious. Your cheeks will hurt from laughing so much!' Louise Pentland, author of Time After Time 'It's a blast - full of verve and vinegar, defiantly funny and a terrific shot in the arm. We need more books like this!' Georgie Hall, author of Woman of a Certain Rage ' Funny, entertaining and enlightening ...Sex education was never like this for Generation X the first time around!' Julie Ma, author of Richard and Judy selection Happy Families 'Brilliantly observed, hilariously documented, a vivid commentary and celebration of life at fifty...Personal, funny, relatable and motivational.' Shazia Mirza, award-winning British stand up comedian and writer 'This no-holds-barred, honest romcom might be a useful handbook to anyone back on the dating scene.' Platinum ---------------------------------------------- Readers LOVE Divorced Not Dead! 'Absolutely raced through this irreverently funny, clever and thoughtful book. A whip smart novel with a clever heroine!' 'Better than Sex and the City! I loved it and you will too!' 'I laughed out loud... loudly out loud, to be precise!' 'A heartwarming and relatable romance novel that celebrates second chances' 'A fabulous, funny five-star read for me!' 'It felt like I was listening to my best friend telling me tales of her dating experience.' 'Ford has perfectly captured the online dating world - warts and all!' 'It's so empowering!' 'The storyline is excellent!' 'Definitely a book to read before you sign up for any dating apps!'