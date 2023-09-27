We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
"Divorced, Not Dead Harper James"

"Divorced, Not Dead Harper James"

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.50

£5.50/each

"Divorced, Not Dead Harper James"
Don't miss the funniest book of the year!Divorced Not Dead is a no-holds-barred, heartfelt and laugh-out-loud hilarious romcom about being fifty, but absolutely not yet dead yet - perfect for fans of Alexandra Potter, Marian Keyes and Jane Fallon.-----------------------------------------We're going to need a bigger drink...Meet Frankie: fifty, divorced and getting back on the horse.After leaving Twatface - her husband of twenty years - she's starting again from scratch. And when her son also flees the nest for university, Frankie decides it's time to throw herself back into the dating game with a vengeance.On best friend Bel's recommendation, Frankie signs up to two dating apps: one for love, another for casual hook-ups (because why the f**k not?!).However, as she navigates this new frontier of catfishing, kittenfishing, ghosts, GILFs and everything in between, she realises the whole dating thing has changed quite a bit - and it really is a bloody jungle out there...Will Frankie find love on the apps? Or the perfect shag?Or - if there's any justice in the world - both?-----------------------------------------'I want Frankie to be my new BFF! This book is like a (very big) glass of wine with a friend - honest, unfiltered, hilarious. Your cheeks will hurt from laughing so much!' Louise Pentland, author of Time After Time'It's a blast - full of verve and vinegar, defiantly funny and a terrific shot in the arm. We need more books like this!' Georgie Hall, author of Woman of a Certain Rage' Funny, entertaining and enlightening ...Sex education was never like this for Generation X the first time around!' Julie Ma, author of Richard and Judy selection Happy Families'Brilliantly observed, hilariously documented, a vivid commentary and celebration of life at fifty...Personal, funny, relatable and motivational.' Shazia Mirza, award-winning British stand up comedian and writer'This no-holds-barred, honest romcom might be a useful handbook to anyone back on the dating scene.' Platinum----------------------------------------------Readers LOVE Divorced Not Dead!'Absolutely raced through this irreverently funny, clever and thoughtful book. A whip smart novel with a clever heroine!''Better than Sex and the City! I loved it and you will too!''I laughed out loud... loudly out loud, to be precise!''A heartwarming and relatable romance novel that celebrates second chances''A fabulous, funny five-star read for me!''It felt like I was listening to my best friend telling me tales of her dating experience.''Ford has perfectly captured the online dating world - warts and all!''It's so empowering!''The storyline is excellent!''Definitely a book to read before you sign up for any dating apps!'
Harper Ford is an author, much of the time. She started out as a writer of historical novels, then found out she was funny during lockdown so decided to write contemporary romcoms too. She's also a Fellow of the Royal Literary Fund, based at the University of Lincoln.Divorced Not Dead is her debut in the women's fiction space.
View all Paperback Books

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here