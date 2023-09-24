We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

T.V.: Big Adventures on the Small Screen

T.V.: Big Adventures on the Small Screen

*** Pre-order now to secure the limited Collector's Edition of T.V. by Peter Kay! ***Featuring a silver foiled design underneath the dust jacket, this special edition is exclusive to the first print run and available only while stock lasts.*The long-awaited return of the comedy national treasure*Blockbusters, Baywatch ... Mastermind, Moonlighting ... Porridge, Parkinson ... Peter Kay takes you on a journey into the wonders of TV -back to the days when Dusty Bin was a household name, Robin of Sherwood was a pin-up and the Brookside siege was the event of the year. For a young telly-loving Peter growing up in Bolton, TV meant Sunday bath nights with a black-and-white portable, the unbridled excitement of the new Christmas TV guide and his elderly neighbour's inconvenient hearing problem.Here, for the first time, he collects his TV memories and adventures together in this brilliant book. Join Peter as he finds success on the small screen, leaving his own unique footprint in the golden age of TV: from making tea at Granada Studios and marching along to '(Is This the Way to) Amarillo' to hanging out in the Rovers Return, having run-ins with Bernard Manning and starring in possibly the worst Doctor Who episode of all time. You'll go behind the scenes of the legendary Phoenix Nights, take The Road to Nowhere with Max & Paddy and discover how Peter created his BAFTA-winning performance in Car Share.So sit back and enjoy a journey through the wonderful world of television. Endearing, sidesplittingly funny and utterly unforgettable - T.V. sees Peter Kay at his vivid, nostalgic and hilarious best.
PETER KAY is one of the UK's best-loved comedians. He grew up in Bolton before establishing himself on the stand-up circuit, as a comic actor and author. In 2022 he announced his most successful tour to date, which promptly broke the internet and every UK record going in a single day. He also wrote, directed and starred in some of TV's best-loved series, including That Peter Kay Thing, Max & Paddy's Road to Nowhere, Phoenix Nights and the BAFTA-award-winning Car Share.
