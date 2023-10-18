We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
The Night House Jo Nesbo

The Night House Jo Nesbo

No ratings yet
Write a review

£11.50

£11.50/each

The Night House Jo Nesbo
WHEN THE VOICES CALL, DON'T ANSWER...A twisted spin on the classic coming-of-age horror story from the Sunday Times Number One bestseller Jo Nesbo, author of the Detective Harry Hole series.'This horror fan loved it' Josh Malerman, bestselling author of Bird BoxIn the wake of his parents' tragic deaths fourteen-year-old Richard Elauved has been sent to live with his aunt and uncle in the remote town of Ballantyne.Richard quickly earns a reputation as an outcast, and when a classmate named Tom goes missing, no one believes him when he says the telephone booth out by the edge of the woods sucked Tom into the receiver like something out of a horror movie.No one, that is, except the enigmatic Karen, who encourages Richard to pursue clues the police refuse to investigate. He traces the number to an abandoned house in the woods. There he catches a glimpse of a terrifying face in the window. And then the voices start.When another classmate disappears, Richard grapples with the dark magic that's possessing Ballantyne to try and find them before its too late...***'Creepy ... I couldn't put it down' Stephen King on Headhunters'Nesbo is one of today's most interesting thriller writers, a 100% buy-today-read-tonight delight' Lee Child*JO NESBO HAS SOLD OVER 55 MILLION BOOKS WORLDWIDE*
Jo Nesbo is one of the world's bestselling crime writers. When commissioned to write a memoir about life on the road with his band, Di Derre, he instead came up with the plot for his first Harry Hole crime novel, The Bat. His books The Leopard, Phantom, Police, The Son, The Thirst, Macbeth and Knife have all since topped the Sunday Times charts. He's an international number one bestseller and his books are published in 50 languages, selling over 55 million copies around the world.
View all Hardback Books

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here