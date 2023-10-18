The Night House Jo Nesbo

WHEN THE VOICES CALL, DON'T ANSWER... A twisted spin on the classic coming-of-age horror story from the Sunday Times Number One bestseller Jo Nesbo, author of the Detective Harry Hole series. 'This horror fan loved it' Josh Malerman, bestselling author of Bird Box In the wake of his parents' tragic deaths fourteen-year-old Richard Elauved has been sent to live with his aunt and uncle in the remote town of Ballantyne. Richard quickly earns a reputation as an outcast, and when a classmate named Tom goes missing, no one believes him when he says the telephone booth out by the edge of the woods sucked Tom into the receiver like something out of a horror movie. No one, that is, except the enigmatic Karen, who encourages Richard to pursue clues the police refuse to investigate. He traces the number to an abandoned house in the woods. There he catches a glimpse of a terrifying face in the window. And then the voices start. When another classmate disappears, Richard grapples with the dark magic that's possessing Ballantyne to try and find them before its too late... *** 'Creepy ... I couldn't put it down' Stephen King on Headhunters 'Nesbo is one of today's most interesting thriller writers, a 100% buy-today-read-tonight delight' Lee Child *JO NESBO HAS SOLD OVER 55 MILLION BOOKS WORLDWIDE*