The Book Of Beginnings Sally Page

From the author of the phenomenal bestseller The Keeper of Stories, comes an utterly beautiful and charming novel full of mystery and secrets waiting to be uncovered... 'Filled with compassion and insight . . . a true ode to friendship' HAZEL PRIOR 'Masterful storytelling' CELIA ANDERSON Her new chapter starts now... Jo Sorsby is hiding from her past when she agrees to run her uncle's beloved stationery shop. Glimpsing the lives of her customers between the warm wooden shelves, as they scribble little notes and browse colourful notebooks, distracts her from her bruised heart. When she meets Ruth, a vicar running from a secret, and Malcolm, a septuagenarian still finding himself, she suddenly realizes she isn't alone. They each have a story that can transform Jo's life... if only she can let them in. The perfect gift for book lovers, The Keeper of Stories meets The Lost Bookshop in this gorgeous novel about secrets, second chances and finding friendship in the most unlikely places. Netgalley reviewers LOVE The Book of Beginnings! 'Another extraordinary read by the author of The Keeper of Stories' 'What a gem of a book!' 'Everything about the story moved me' 'I am in awe of Sally Page's writing' 'So refreshingly original' 'You just have to read it' 'A read cover-to-cover-in-one-sitting book that gives all the feels' 'Wonderful, just wonderful'