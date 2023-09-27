We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

A Wife's Courage Kitty Neale

A Wife's Courage Kitty Neale

£5.50

£5.50/each

A Wife's Courage Kitty Neale
London, 1944. With bombs raining over London, keeping the Battersea Tavern open is no easy feat for owner Winnie Berry - but the community need the warmth and familiarity of the pub more than ever.After marriage, Maureen Fanning had moved out to Wandsworth with her bad-tempered husband Brancher. But when he loses both his job and their lodgings, the only people who will take them in are her kindly grandparents, Len and Renee. Getting a cleaning job at the Battersea Tavern is the least she can do to pay them back. It would all be fine... if it weren't for Brancher.Winnie is determined to take timid Maureen under her wing. But when tragedy strikes, it will be up to Maureen to find the strength she didn't know she possessed...
Kitty Neale was brought up in Battersea, a child born during WW2. She has been writing gritty sagas for many years, drawing on her experiences of growing up in London. Kitty left the UK for Spain nearly twenty years ago and now enjoys relaxing in the sun when she's not writing.
