Jane's Patisserie: Everyday

Simple cakes and delicious bakes for every day Bestselling author Jane Dunn shows you how easy it is to bake every day with her simple treats, foolproof cakes, and comforting savoury bakes. Covering all the classics from chunky cookies and fluffy cupcakes, deliciously flaky pastry and cheesy breads, to easy no-bake cheesecakes and quick one-tray feasts. This book has everything you need for effortless mouth-watering winners every day. With 70 new and exclusive fan-requested recipes, 30 classic favourites, tips on freezing and how to make Jane's staple bakes free-from, Jane's Patisserie: Everyday is packed with big flavours that everyone will love. Including: Carrot Cake Blondies Chocolate Orange Fudge Cake Chocolate Cheesecake Muffins Irish Coffee Cupcakes Mini Biscoff Cheesecakes Marmite & Cheese Buns Bacon Turnovers Loaded Potato Skins Ultimate Mac & Cheese And more!