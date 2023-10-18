We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jane's Patisserie: Everyday

Jane's Patisserie: Everyday

Simple cakes and delicious bakes for every dayBestselling author Jane Dunn shows you how easy it is to bake every day with her simple treats, foolproof cakes, and comforting savoury bakes.Covering all the classics from chunky cookies and fluffy cupcakes, deliciously flaky pastry and cheesy breads, to easy no-bake cheesecakes and quick one-tray feasts. This book has everything you need for effortless mouth-watering winners every day.With 70 new and exclusive fan-requested recipes, 30 classic favourites, tips on freezing and how to make Jane's staple bakes free-from, Jane's Patisserie: Everyday is packed with big flavours that everyone will love. Including:Carrot Cake BlondiesChocolate Orange Fudge CakeChocolate Cheesecake MuffinsIrish Coffee CupcakesMini Biscoff CheesecakesMarmite & Cheese BunsBacon TurnoversLoaded Potato SkinsUltimate Mac & CheeseAnd more!
Jane started her blog in 2014 after training at Ashburton Chefs Academy. Jane has baked on This Morning, James Martin's Saturday Kitchen, and her recipes have been featured in The Times, Fabulous, Cosmopolitan and Baking Heaven Magazine. Her first book, Jane's Patisserie, is the fastest selling baking book of all time, a No.1 Sunday Times bestseller and her second, Jane's Patisserie Celebrate!, was also an instant No.1 bestseller.Find her at Janespatisserie.com on Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, and Twitter @janespatisserie
