Fight For Your Life Your Life

£11.50

£11.50/each

Fight For Your Life Your Life
AVAILABLE TO PREORDER NOWFollowing his retirement from the sport in May 2022, in Fight For Your Life: The Autobiography Khan looks back on his exhilarating boxing career that spanned 27 years from his first fight to his last. A role model for his Pakistani heritage, his Bolton upbringing and the best of British sport, Khan also reveals for the first time the full story of his life outside of the ring.Told with his trademark warmth, humour and honesty, Khan relives his highs and lows. He shares never-before-told stories about his greatest fights and rivalries. He reflects on his Muslim faith and how his family forged him. He reveals dramatic details of a shocking armed robbery attempt when he was held up at gunpoint with his wife Faryal, along with the ups and downs of their marriage. He describes his charity efforts to help Pakistan's devastating floods, and he gleefully recounts the hilarious and heart-warming antics of his everyday life as a husband and father of three children, made popular in the acclaimed BBC Three TV series 'Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton'. The book, which will be written in 12 chapters and 12 rounds, shares Khan's relatable and hard-won life advice so that readers can learn from his triumphs and mistakes.
Amir Khan was first introduced to the boxing gym when he was 8 years old. He fought his first three fights in Bolton boxing club and went on to fight for Bury Boxing club. By the time he was 16, he had won three schoolboy championships, three junior ABA championships, gold in the junior Olympics and finally won gold at the European student championships in Lithuania. At a regional level, he held the Commonwealth lightweight title from 2007 to 2008 and the WBC Silver welterweight title from 2014 to 2016. Amir Khan announced his retirement from boxing in May 2022. Outside of boxing, he is a philanthropist with his own charity organisation, The Amir Khan Foundation and is the star of the reality show 'Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton' alongside his wife Faryal.
