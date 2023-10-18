The Last Devil To Die Richard Osman

THE FOURTH NOVEL IN THE RECORD-BREAKING, MILLION-COPY BESTSELLING THURSDAY MURDER CLUB SERIES BY RICHARD OSMAN ---------- Shocking news reaches the Thursday Murder Club. An old friend in the antiques business has been killed, and a dangerous package he was protecting has gone missing. As the gang springs into action they encounter art forgers, online fraudsters and drug dealers, as well as heartache close to home. With the body count rising, the package still missing and trouble firmly on their tail, has their luck finally run out? And who will be the last devil to die? ---------- WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING ABOUT THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB SERIES 'Infectious, charming and full of heart' GILLIAN MCALLISTER 'I adored this thrilling adventure. His best yet!' CLAIRE DOUGLAS 'Another witty, charming and hugely entertaining read ... his best yet' SUNDAY EXPRESS 'A joy to be back...intrigue, red herrings and loads of charm'GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 'I snickered so much reading this one' THE OBSERVER 'Opening the new Osman is like sitting down to dinner with treasured friends you know are going to kill you - deliciously!' PETER JAMES 'Full of humour and heart, Osman delivers another must-read. I loved it' HARLAN COBEN 'A warm, wise and witty warning never to underestimate the elderly' VAL MCDERMID 'So smart and funny. Deplorably good' IAN RANKIN 'Thrilling, moving, laugh-out-loud funny' MARK BILLINGHAM