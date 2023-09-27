A Wedding For The Cornish Girls

The fifth heartwarming instalment in the Cornish Girls series, coming soon - pre-order now! Can love still thrive in the uncertainty of war? Cornwall, Summer 1943 Eighteen-year-old Alice receives a mysterious work summons for a special unit in Bude. Nervous but excited, she starts training straight away. Meanwhile, land girl Penny also heads to Bude. With a new job at the village farm shop, she dreams of finding love. Young widow Florence runs the local boarding house. When American troops are billeted to stay, Florence butts heads with their Staff Sergeant immediately. But might sparks fly for Florence when she least expects it? Can Penny pluck up the courage to pursue romance? And will Alice be up to the task? Most importantly, can love triumph for the Cornish Girls, even amidst the uncertainty of war? A heart-warming tale of love in wartime, for fans of Nancy Revell and Donna Douglas. Readers have been swept away by the Cornish Girls: 'Romance...friendship...orphans...family...women helping in any way they can...Don't miss this book' Reader Review 'A lovely historical war story. Can't wait to read what happens next in this saga...' Reader Review 'How nice it was to catch up with [the Cornish Girls]. I so hope [they] continue with their antics...' Reader Review 'Plenty of twists and turns, well written, likeable characters and easy to follow. I'm already looking forward to the next in the series...' Reader Review 'A great read - highly recommended' Reader Review 'A lovely five star read! I look forward to the next one!' Reader Review 'Much loved characters that will stay with you, due to their courage, determination and patriotic spirit - five stars from me' Reader Review