Long Game Elena Armas

£5.50

£5.50/each

A disgraced soccer exec reluctantly enlists the help of a retired soccer star in coaching a children's team in this small-town love story in the vein of Ted Lasso and It Happened One Summer -from the Sunday Times bestselling author of The Spanish Love Deception.Adalyn Reyes has something to prove. After years of working at her father's football club she wants to make a name for herself. But not for the wrong reasons.When an embarrassing video of Adalyn goes viral, her father sends her to a small town to turn around their struggling soccer team. She arrives armed with plans to kick them into shape only to find a group of nine-year-old girls. One person is there to help: Cameron Caldani, a goalkeeping legend who is also inexplicably in town. After an unfortunate incident involving a rooster, the two find themselves on opposing sides.Adalyn thinks Cameron is a surly, scowling brute. Cameron thinks Adalyn needs to take life less seriously. Despite their differences, the two need to play nice and remember they're on the same team. After all, it's a long game...
Elena Armas is a Spanish writer, a self-confessed hopeless romantic, and proud book hoarder. She is also the New York Times bestselling author of The Spanish Love Deception and The American Roommate Experiment. After years of devouring HEAs and talking-okay fine, yelling-nonstop about them, she has finally taken the leap and decided to create some of her own.
