Long Game Elena Armas

A disgraced soccer exec reluctantly enlists the help of a retired soccer star in coaching a children's team in this small-town love story in the vein of Ted Lasso and It Happened One Summer -from the Sunday Times bestselling author of The Spanish Love Deception. Adalyn Reyes has something to prove. After years of working at her father's football club she wants to make a name for herself. But not for the wrong reasons. When an embarrassing video of Adalyn goes viral, her father sends her to a small town to turn around their struggling soccer team. She arrives armed with plans to kick them into shape only to find a group of nine-year-old girls. One person is there to help: Cameron Caldani, a goalkeeping legend who is also inexplicably in town. After an unfortunate incident involving a rooster, the two find themselves on opposing sides. Adalyn thinks Cameron is a surly, scowling brute. Cameron thinks Adalyn needs to take life less seriously. Despite their differences, the two need to play nice and remember they're on the same team. After all, it's a long game...