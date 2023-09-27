A Secret Garden Affair Erica James

Another heartbreaking but glorious tale of secrets and love from the Sunday Times bestselling author Erica James... Love grows where you least expect it... July 1981. As the country prepares to celebrate Prince Charles' wedding to Lady Diana, Libby flees London - and her cheating fiance Marcus - for the Suffolk countryside. At Larkspur House, she hopes to put the pieces of her life back together. And Libby's great-aunt Bess and renowned garden designer and former socialite Elfrida are happy to help/ But for lifelong friends Bess and Elfrida, Libby's arrival has stirred up the ghosts of the past. And before they can help her rebuild her shattered future, they must confront their own secrets, lost loves, and tragedies... From the Sunday Times bestselling author Erica James comes a captivating story that sweeps through sixty years of history, love, and family drama. Praise for Erica James: 'A wonderfully compelling family drama... Warm, escapist and utterly uplifting' Sunday Express 'A brilliantly observational look at the complexities of family life' My Weekly 'A captivating read' OK! 'Glorious... a real treat' Sunday Post 'A beautifully written story' Adele Parks 'A brilliant read. A compelling family drama... Completely absorbing' Sarah Morgan 'Wise and warm with plenty of twists and turns, you'll love this' Rachel Hore, bestselling author 'You'll be swept away... delightful!' Veronica Henry 'Peerless storytelling' Miranda Dickinson 'Deliciously immersive' Iona Grey