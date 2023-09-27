We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
A Secret Garden Affair Erica James

A Secret Garden Affair Erica James

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.50

£5.50/each

A Secret Garden Affair Erica James
Another heartbreaking but glorious tale of secrets and love from the Sunday Times bestselling author Erica James...Love grows where you least expect it...July 1981. As the country prepares to celebrate Prince Charles' wedding to Lady Diana, Libby flees London - and her cheating fiance Marcus - for the Suffolk countryside.At Larkspur House, she hopes to put the pieces of her life back together. And Libby's great-aunt Bess and renowned garden designer and former socialite Elfrida are happy to help/But for lifelong friends Bess and Elfrida, Libby's arrival has stirred up the ghosts of the past. And before they can help her rebuild her shattered future, they must confront their own secrets, lost loves, and tragedies...From the Sunday Times bestselling author Erica James comes a captivating story that sweeps through sixty years of history, love, and family drama.Praise for Erica James:'A wonderfully compelling family drama... Warm, escapist and utterly uplifting' Sunday Express'A brilliantly observational look at the complexities of family life' My Weekly'A captivating read' OK!'Glorious... a real treat' Sunday Post'A beautifully written story' Adele Parks'A brilliant read. A compelling family drama... Completely absorbing' Sarah Morgan'Wise and warm with plenty of twists and turns, you'll love this' Rachel Hore, bestselling author'You'll be swept away... delightful!' Veronica Henry'Peerless storytelling' Miranda Dickinson'Deliciously immersive' Iona Grey
Erica James is the author of twenty-four internationally bestselling novels, including most recently Mothers and Daughters, which was a Sunday Times Top Ten bestseller. Her books are loved by readers looking for beautifully drawn relationships, emotionally powerful storylines and evocative settings.A keen gardener, Erica lives in Suffolk and has a growing obsession for doll's houses. She is also a keen follower of F1 motor racing and, when possible, loves travelling to Japan and the US to see her sons.
View all Paperback Books

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here