Tesco Finest Smoky Vegan Bake with White Wine 150g

Tesco Finest Smoky Vegan Bake with White Wine 150g

£3.50

£23.33/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pot
Energy
265kJ
64kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
5.3g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.1g

high

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.46g

medium

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 757kJ / 183kcal

Bake made with coconut alterative to Cheddar cheese, white wine and smoked water.
Rich & Smooth An indulgent blend of coconut and soya alternatives to cheese and white wine with subtle smoky notes. great for sharing
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut Alternative to Cheddar Cheese (30%) [Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Gluten Free Oat Fibre, Modified Maize Starch, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Salt, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Soya Alternative to Cream Cheese [Water, Coconut Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Sugar, Thickener (Carrageenan), Flavouring], White Wine (Sulphites) (7%), Smoked Water, Tapioca Starch, Coconut Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Black Pepper, Lentil Flour, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Flavouring, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum).

Allergy Information

Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

150g

