Tesco Finest Smoky Vegan Bake with White Wine 150g
£3.50
£23.33/kg
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 265kJ
-
- 64kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.3g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.1g
- 21%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.46g
- 8%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut Alternative to Cheddar Cheese (30%) [Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Gluten Free Oat Fibre, Modified Maize Starch, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Salt, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Soya Alternative to Cream Cheese [Water, Coconut Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Sugar, Thickener (Carrageenan), Flavouring], White Wine (Sulphites) (7%), Smoked Water, Tapioca Starch, Coconut Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Black Pepper, Lentil Flour, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Flavouring, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum).
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pot (36g**)
|Energy
|757kJ / 183kcal
|265kJ / 64kcal
|Fat
|15.0g
|5.3g
|Saturates
|11.6g
|4.1g
|Carbohydrate
|10.4g
|3.6g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.7g
|Protein
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Salt
|1.30g
|0.46g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 150g typically weighs 142g.
|-
|-
Oven
Microwave
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a Review