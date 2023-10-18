Tesco Finest Smoky Vegan Bake with White Wine 150g

Instructions: Heating Instructions 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 20 mins Remove outer sleeve and film. Place dish on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Allow to stand for 1-2 minutes after heating. There may be some oil present on top of this product after heating. Once heated, use immediately.

Instructions: Heating Instructions 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 20 mins Remove outer sleeve and film. Place dish on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Allow to stand for 1-2 minutes after heating. There may be some oil present on top of this product after heating. Once heated, use immediately.

Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut Alternative to Cheddar Cheese (30%) [Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Gluten Free Oat Fibre, Modified Maize Starch, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Salt, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Soya Alternative to Cream Cheese [Water, Coconut Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Sugar, Thickener (Carrageenan), Flavouring], White Wine ( Sulphites ) (7%), Smoked Water, Tapioca Starch, Coconut Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Black Pepper, Lentil Flour, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Flavouring, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum).

Rich & Smooth An indulgent blend of coconut and soya alternatives to cheese and white wine with subtle smoky notes. great for sharing

Rich & Smooth An indulgent blend of coconut and soya alternatives to cheese and white wine with subtle smoky notes. great for sharing

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023