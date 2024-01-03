We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Unearthed Spanish Omelette with Spinach 250g

Unearthed Spanish Omelette with Spinach 250g

£3.50

£1.40/100g

Vegetarian

Spanish Potato Omelette with Spinach
Tortilla Española with extra green goodness
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Discover a world of flavourFree range eggMove over egg sandwich!Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Potatoes (46%), Pasteurised Free Range Egg (27%) (Free Range Egg, Salt and Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Spinach (18%), Fried Onion (5%) (Olive Oil, Oil and Salt), Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil (1.5%)

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Net Contents

250g ℮

Preparation and Usage

This product is ready to eat, but may also be eaten hot.

