Tesco Finest Spanish Cured Meat & Cheese Platter 665g (Serves 8)

Tesco Finest Spanish Cured Meat & Cheese Platter 665g (Serves 8)

£20.00

£3.01/100g

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 - 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45.

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 17.5g,Per 17.5g,Per 11g,Per 18.75g,Per 18.75g
Energy
274kJ
66kcal
188kJ
45kcal
147kJ
35kcal
360kJ
87kcal
311kJ
75kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
5.4g
2.4g
2.5g
7.4g
6.4g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g
0.8g
1.7g
4.2g
4.4g

high

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g
0.2g
0g
0.3g
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.60g
0.83g
0.26g
0.43g
0.23g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1566kJ / 378kcal

Dry cured Serrano ham, Manchego PDO cheese, Mahón PDO cheese, dry cured chorizo pork sausage, Ibérico cheese and pork loin rollitos.
A medley of Lomo & Iberico Rollito’s, Ruffled Serrano Ham and Chorizo with nutty and tangy Mahon and Manchego cheese wedges. This meat selection is made in Spain by a family owned company who have been producing Spanish cured meats for over 80 years. Best served at room temperature to allow the full flavours of the meat to come through. This platter goes perfectly with olives and antipasti for your festive parties. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.With Mahon and Manchego wedges, Serrano and Chorizo slices and Lomo & Iberico Rollitos. A selection of Spanish cured meats and Spanish Cheeses. Serrano Ham (TSG) matured for 15 months, Chorizo cured with garlic and Paprika de la Vera (DOP). Mahón cheese (DOP) a Spanish soft hard cheese produced from cows milk and is named after the town of Maó on the island of Menorca. Manchego PDO using the milk from pure breed Manchega sheep in the La Mancha region of Spain. This meat selection is made in Spain by a family owned company who have been producing Spanish cured meats for over 80 years. Best served at room temperature to allow the full flavours of the meat to come through. This platter goes perfectly with olives and antipasti for your festive parties. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
Pack size: 665G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika (2%), Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic, Acerola Extract, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrite), Nutmeg, Oregano.

,

INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt.

,

INGREDIENTS: Ibérico Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Pork Loin, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Olive Oil, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

,

Mahón Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Preservative Lysozyme (Egg).

,

INGREDIENTS: Manchego Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Rennet, Starter Culture. Inedible rind. 

Net Contents

665g e

