We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Beyond Burger Chicken Style Plant-Based Patties 2X90g

Beyond Burger Chicken Style Plant-Based Patties 2X90g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.00

£22.22/kg

Vegan
Vegetarian

Plant-Based Breaded Patties Made with Plant-Based Protein, Frozen
The Future of ProteinAt Beyond Meat®, we started with simple questions. Why do you need an animal to create meat? Why can't you build meat directly from plants? That's our company's mission. We hope our plant-based meats allow you and your family to eat more, not less, of the traditional dishes you love. Together, we can truly bring exciting change to the plate - and Beyond.Go Beyond®!Ethan Brown, Founder & CEO
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.©2023 Beyond Meat®
15g Protein Per 100g ServingFrozen ProductVegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten (10%), Faba Bean Protein (6%), Modified Corn Starch, Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Stabilisers (Methylcellulose, Cellulose), Pea Starch, Coconut Oil, Colour (Calcium Carbonate), Salt, Corn Starch, Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Pea Protein*, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Sunflower Oil, Dried Yeast, Sugar, Spices and Herbs, *Peas are Legumes

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Soy.

Net Contents

2 x 90g ℮

View all Vegetarian Sausages, Bacon & Burgers

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here