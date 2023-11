Beyond Burger Chicken Style Plant-Based Patties 2X90g

People with severe allergies to legumes like peanuts should be cautious when trying pea protein.

People with severe allergies to legumes like peanuts should be cautious when trying pea protein.

Keep frozen (-18°C). Do not refreeze after thawing. Use within 3 days of defrosting.Best before: See front of pack

At Beyond Meat®, we started with simple questions. Why do you need an animal to create meat? Why can't you build meat directly from plants? That's our company's mission. We hope our plant-based meats allow you and your family to eat more, not less, of the traditional dishes you love. Together, we can truly bring exciting change to the plate - and Beyond.

The Future of Protein At Beyond Meat®, we started with simple questions. Why do you need an animal to create meat? Why can't you build meat directly from plants? That's our company's mission. We hope our plant-based meats allow you and your family to eat more, not less, of the traditional dishes you love. Together, we can truly bring exciting change to the plate - and Beyond. Go Beyond®! Ethan Brown, Founder & CEO

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023