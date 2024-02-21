We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Caramilk Easter Egg 183g

Cadbury Caramilk Easter Egg 183g

£3.00

£1.64/100g

Exclusive to Tesco. This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Vegetarian

Hollow white chocolate egg with caramelised milk powder (7 %) and one bar of white chocolate with caramelised milk powder (7 %).Be Treatwise.netGet to know your treatsCocoa LifePartnering with Fairtrade FoundationWWW.COCDALIFE.ORG
Hollow White Chocolate Egg with Caramelised Milk Powder (7 %)Approximately 6 portions per hollow eggBar of White Chocolate with Caramelised Milk Powder (7 %)1 portion per pack
Happy Easter100% Sustainably Sourced CocoaSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 183G

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, SoyaMay Contain: Nuts, Wheat

Net Contents

183g ℮

Each 25 g contains
Energy
565kJ
135kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.6g

-

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.6g

-

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
16g

-

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

-

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2261 kJ
Happy Easter100% Sustainably Sourced CocoaSuitable for vegetarians
Hollow white chocolate egg with caramelised milk powder (7 %) 1 Large EggBar of white chocolate with caramelised milk powder (7%) 1 Bar

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Caramelised Milk Powder [Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (From Milk), Sugar, Butter, Natural Flavouring], Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, SoyaMay Contain: Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Best before and storage instructions see baseStore in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (25 g)Reference Intakes
Energy2261 kJ565 kJ8400 kJ /
-541 kcal135 kcal2000 kcal
Fat30 g7.6g70 g
of which Saturates18 g4.6 g20 g
Carbohydrate63 g16g260 g
of which Sugars62 g16g90 g
Fibre0 g0g-
Protein4.3 g1.1 g50 g
Salt0.30 g0.08 g6 g
*% Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

