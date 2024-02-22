We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Unearthed Olives with Gouda & Cumin 210g

Unearthed Olives with Gouda & Cumin 210g

£3.65

£1.74/100g

Vegetarian

Pimento stuffed green olives with Gouda cheese and cumin1p from every pack supportsAction Against HungerRegistered Charity No. 1047501For recipe inspiration and step by step guides visit: www.foodsunearthed.co.uk
Flavour ProfileSweet Warm Earthyness from the cumin and smooth creamyness from the Gouda. Yum!The Dutch City of Gouda is famous for a Semi-hard cheese made from cow's milk, but in true unearthed® style what you see before you is something rather special. One of our intrepid flavour finders discovered this incredible cumin-spiked version on a recent visit, fell in love with its distinctive flavour and convinced us to launch it in the UK. One nibble and you'll know why. Simply pair with salami.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Discover a World of FlavourCreamy & WarmA Unique Dutch Inspired MixSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 210G

Ingredients

Pimento Stuffed Queen Green Olives (65%) (Green Olives, Red Pepper, Salt), Gouda Cheese (23%) (Cows' Milk), Sunflower Oil, Cumin Seeds (0.8%), Parsley, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

210g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best Way to UseServe these on a snacking platter with other simply dressed olives and cooked meats. Let them be the hero - they deserve it!Pair WithFruity richness - a wonderfully chilled Chardonnay will do the jobServing: Stir before serving.

