Cadbury Marble Ultimate Easter Egg 372g

Hollow milk chocolate (58 %) and white chocolate (42 %) egg and one bag of assortment of milk chocolates and white chocolates. Cocoa Life Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG

Creamy marbled Cadbury dairy milk & Cadbury white chocolate Easter egg with individually wrapped chunks Your Easter egg has been made with Cadbury dairy milk

Hollow milk chocolate and white chocolate egg - Approximately 11 portions per hollow egg White chocolates - 2 portions per pack Milk chocolates - 2-3 portions per pack

For Someone Special With Individually Wrapped Chunks 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa Hide an Egg for Someone You Love Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 372G

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Soya May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

Net Contents

372g ℮