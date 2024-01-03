Unearthed Spanish Omelette with Chorizo 250g

Instructions: Pan Frying: Remove from packaging. Heat a little oil in a non-stick frying pan over a moderate heat. Place the omelette in the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side.

Instructions: Pan Frying: Remove from packaging. Heat a little oil in a non-stick frying pan over a moderate heat. Place the omelette in the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side.

Instructions: Check food is piping hot. Leave to stand for 1 minute before eating. Do not reheat once cooled. These are guidelines only as cooking appliances vary.

Instructions: Check food is piping hot. Leave to stand for 1 minute before eating. Do not reheat once cooled. These are guidelines only as cooking appliances vary.

Instructions: (800W): Pierce the film in several places. Place the omelette on a non-metallic plate and microwave on a full power for 1-2 minutes. For microwaves with different wattages, adjust the heating time accordingly.

Instructions: (800W): Pierce the film in several places. Place the omelette on a non-metallic plate and microwave on a full power for 1-2 minutes. For microwaves with different wattages, adjust the heating time accordingly.

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours. Do not exceed use by date.For use by date see front of pack.

This product is ready to eat, but may also be eaten hot.

This product is ready to eat, but may also be eaten hot.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024