Paperchase Cosmic Christmas 6 Pack Christmas Crackers

FIREWORKS SUITABLE FOR INDOOR USE.

MUST BE SOLD AS PACKAGED.

Not for sale to persons under 12 years of age.

SAFETY INFORMATION! DO NOT PULL SNAP OUTSIDE PARTY CRACKER. PULL CRACKER AWAY FROM FACE.

Do not pull near eyes or ears. Pull both ends at arms length firmly and sharply away from face, food, breakable objects, other people and pets.

Do not remove snap.

WARNING! Adult supervision required. Not suitable for children under 3 years due to small parts which could represent a choking hazard.

Please dispose of packaging safely.

Please retain this information for future reference.