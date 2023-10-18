Guinness World Records 2024 GUINNESS

Dive into thousands of new and classic records, with topics as diverse as rollercoasters, robots, movie props and gaming.

The theme of this year's edition is the BLUE PLANET, so take the plunge with our opening chapters, as we encounter bizarre and deadly sea creatures, swim through the largest coral reefs and explore the seabed for shipwrecks.

Rod Hunt's fourth and final cover in his collectable series also conjures an aquatic wonderland packed with record holders - how many can you spot?