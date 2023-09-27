Dormouse Has a Cold Julia Donaldson

Lift the flaps and get cosy with Dormouse Has a Cold, a story in the bestselling Tales from Acorn Wood preschool series by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, creators of The Gruffalo. Dormouse is sniffing and snuffling - being ill is hard! But with some help from Doctor Stoat and a visit from her friends as she snuggles up at home, she soon starts to feel better. What will cheer her up? Lift the flaps to find out, then join Dormouse and her friends for a fun trip to Acorn Fair. With sturdy flaps on every spread and rhyming stories that are a joy to read aloud, Dormouse Has a Cold joins the bestselling Tales from Acorn Wood which have been delighting parents and children for over twenty years. Enjoy more lift-the-flap adventures from Acorn Wood: Cat's Cookbook, Squirrel's Snowman, Badger's Band and Mole's Spectacles.