Dormouse Has a Cold Julia Donaldson

£5.00

Dormouse Has a Cold Julia Donaldson

£5.00

£5.00/each

Dormouse Has a Cold Julia Donaldson
Lift the flaps and get cosy with Dormouse Has a Cold, a story in the bestselling Tales from Acorn Wood preschool series by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, creators of The Gruffalo.Dormouse is sniffing and snuffling - being ill is hard! But with some help from Doctor Stoat and a visit from her friends as she snuggles up at home, she soon starts to feel better. What will cheer her up? Lift the flaps to find out, then join Dormouse and her friends for a fun trip to Acorn Fair.With sturdy flaps on every spread and rhyming stories that are a joy to read aloud, Dormouse Has a Cold joins the bestselling Tales from Acorn Wood which have been delighting parents and children for over twenty years.Enjoy more lift-the-flap adventures from Acorn Wood: Cat's Cookbook, Squirrel's Snowman, Badger's Band and Mole's Spectacles.
Julia Donaldson is the author of some of the world's best-loved children's books, including modern classics The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo's Child, which together have sold over 27.5 million copies worldwide, and the hugely successful What the Ladybird Heard adventures. Julia also writes fiction, including the Princess Mirror-Belle books illustrated by Lydia Monks, as well as poems, plays and songs - and her brilliant live shows are always in demand. She was Children's Laureate 2011-13 and has been honoured with a CBE for Services to Literature. Julia and her husband Malcolm divide their time between West Sussex and Edinburgh.Axel Scheffler is a star illustrator whose instantly recognizable, warm and witty illustrations have achieved worldwide acclaim and numerous awards. Axel is the illustrator of some of the world's best-loved picture books, including modern classics The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo's Child. In addition to his picture books, Axel illustrates wonderful novelty and gift books for Macmillan, such as the bestselling The Bedtime Bear, The Tickle Book and Mother Goose's Nursery Rhymes. He is also the illustrator of the popular Pip and Posy series, and other books with Julia Donaldson including The Ugly Five. Axel was the winner of the Illustrator of the Year award in 2018. Born in Hamburg, Axel now lives with his family in London.
