Circle of Death James Patterson

When a ruthless killer seeks to overturn the world order, our only hope is vigilante justice. Since Lamont Cranston - known to a select few as the Shadow - defeated Shiwan Khan and ended his reign of terror over New York one year ago, the city has started to regenerate. But there is evil brewing elsewhere. And this time the entire world is under threat. Which is why Lamont has scoured the globe to assemble a team with unmatched talent. Only their combined powers can foil an enemy with ambitions and abilities beyond anyone's deepest fears. As their mission takes them across the globe and into the highest corridors of power - pushing them beyond their limits - can justice prevail? ________________________________ PRAISE FOR JAMES PATTERSON 'Patterson boils a scene down to the single, telling detail, the element that defines a character or moves a plot along. It's what fires off the movie projector in the reader's mind' Michael Connelly 'Patterson knows where our deepest fears are buried... there's no stopping his imagination' New York Times Book Review 'A writer with an unusual skill at thriller plotting' The Guardian 'The master storyteller of our times' Hillary Rodham Clinton 'No one gets this big without amazing natural storytelling talent - which is what Jim has, in spades' Lee Child 'Patterson boils a scene down to the single, telling detail, the element that defines a character or moves a plot along. It's what fires off the movie projector in the reader's mind' Michael Connelly 'James Patterson is The Boss. End of.' Ian Rankin 'It's no mystery why James Patterson is the world's most popular thriller writer ... Simply put: nobody does it better' Jeffrey Deaver