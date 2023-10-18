We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
None of This is True Lisa Jewell

None of This is True Lisa Jewell

No ratings yet
Write a review

£11.00

£11.00/each

None of This is True Lisa Jewell
Pre-order now and prepare to be hooked . . .The nail-biting suspense from the addictive number one bestselling author.'Twisty twisty twisty' Emily Henry'A moody, slippery novel' Gillian McAllister'A pitch-black fever dream of a novel' Ruth Ware'One hundred percent brilliant' Clare Mackintosh'Gloriously dark' Lucy Foley____________Celebrating her 45th birthday at her local pub, podcaster Alix Summers crosses paths with an unassuming woman called Josie Fair. Josie is also celebrating her 45th birthday. They are, in fact birthday twins.A few days later, Alix and Josie bump into each other again, this time outside Alix's children's school. Josie has been listening to Alix's podcasts and thinks she might be an interesting subject for Alix's series. She is, she tells Alix, on the cusp of great changes in her life.Alix agrees to a trial interview. Josie's life appears to be strange and complicated, and although Alix finds her unsettling, she can't quite resist the temptation to keep digging.Slowly Alix starts to realise that Josie has been hiding some very dark secrets, and before she knows it Josie has inveigled her way into Alix's life - and into her home.Soon she begins to wonder who is Josie Fair? And what has she done?____________More love for None of This is True . . .'I don't wanna be dramatic, but this book was effing brilliant. Could not recommend it more! Have never read a book so fast!' Hayley Morris'So gripping and so dark. Had to stay up very late to finish it' Sophie Hannah'A sleek, playful, mesmerising read' Louise Candlish'Left me reeling' Adele Parks'You're in for a treat' Jojo Moyes'Utterly addictive' Claire Douglas'Rollercoaster of a read' Jane Fallon'A dark urban alleyway of a book' Erin Kelly'I inhaled it!' Harriet Tyce'Breath-takingly good!' Cally Taylor'WHAT A BOOK!' Liz Nugent'Dark, tense, absorbing' Amanda Jennings
LISA JEWELL was born in London in 1968.Her first novel, Ralph's Party, was the best- selling debut novel of 1999. Since then she has written another eighteen novels, most recently a number of dark psychological thrillers, including The Girls, Then She Was Gone and The Family Upstairs (all of which were Richard & Judy Book Club picks).Lisa is a New York Times and Sunday Times number one bestselling author who has been published worldwide in over twenty-five languages. She lives in north London with her husband, two teenage daughters and the best dog in the world.
View all Hardback Books

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here