£5.50

Too Late Colleen Hoover
A breath-taking psychological suspense about obsession and dangerous love. The new edition of Too Late from the TikTok phenomenon and #1 bestselling author of Verity.Sloan will go through hell and back for those she loves. And she does so, every single day. Caught up with the alluring Asa Jackson, a notorious drug trafficker, Sloan has finally found a lifeline to cling to, even if it's meant compromising her morals. She was in dire straits trying to pay for her brother's care until she met Asa. But as Sloan became emotionally and economically reliant on him, he in turn developed a disturbing obsession with her - one that becomes increasingly dangerous every day.When undercover DEA agent Carter enters the picture, Sloan's surprised to feel an immediate attraction between them, despite knowing that if Asa finds out, he will kill him. And Asa has always been a step ahead of everyone in his life, including Sloan. No one has ever gotten in his way.No one except Carter.Together, Sloan and Carter must find a way out before it's too late . . .SEE WHAT READERS ARE SAYING . . .'Had me absolutely hooked. I literally did not have a clue what would happen next!' ***** Reader Review'Colleen Hoover is my go-to author and she honestly never fails to deliver' ***** Reader Review'She doesn't sugarcoat the bad parts and glitter the good ones, the heroes are flawed and the villains are human' ***** Reader Review'There is seriously no other author who writes books that take you right to the brink and then bring you back' ***** Reader Review'A dark and twisty romance that keeps you on the edge of your seat' ***** Reader Review'Another incredible book by Colleen Hoover. Her writing gets to me every time. I was so invested in this' ***** Reader ReviewVerity was a No.1 Kindle bestseller on 18.03.22.
Colleen Hoover is the #1 Sunday Times and New York Times bestselling author of Verity, the Hopeless series, the Maybe Someday series, Ugly Love, Confess, It Starts With Us, It Ends With Us, All Your Perfects, and many more. She lives in Texas with her husband and their three boys. Please visit ColleenHoover.com.
