30 Days in Paris Veronica Henry

30 Days in Paris Veronica Henry

£5.50

£5.50/each

30 Days in Paris Veronica Henry
THE STUNNING AND ROMANTIC NEW NOVEL FROM SUNDAY TIMES BESTSELLING AUTHOR VERONICA HENRY - PRE-ORDER NOW!'Magical, romantic, fantastique' MILLY JOHNSON'A perfect Parisian fantasy every woman will love' KATIE FFORDE'Wow, wow, WOW. Her best and most perfect book yet. I adored every word. Sublime, as always' JILL MANSELL'The perfect weekend read. I was so captivated I didn't notice I was turning the pages' FANNY BLAKEBecause Paris is always a good idea...Years ago, Juliet left a little piece of her heart in Paris - and now, separated from her husband and with her children flying the nest, it's time to get it back!So she puts on her best red lipstick, books a cosy attic apartment near Notre-Dame and takes the next train out of London.Arriving at the Gare du Nord, the memories come flooding back: bustling street cafes, cheap wine in candlelit bars and a handsome boy with glittering eyes.But Juliet has also been keeping a secret for over two decades - and she begins to realise it's impossible to move forwards without first looking back.Something tells her that the next thirty days might just change everything...Your favourite authors are loving Thirty Days in Paris!'Gorgeously romantic. A lovely slice of Paris life' JO THOMAS'I loved this gorgeous, hopeful story of second chances in the City of Lights!' LIZ FENWICK'A gloriously escapist read, I absolutely loved it!' KATE EBERLEN'A delicious, dreamy, joy of a book' LIBBY PAGE'I was immersed in and inspired by this exquisitely told love story' HEIDI SWAIN'Captures the romance and magic of Paris perfectly. A blissful escape' SARAH MORGAN'A story of second chances and the most uplifting getaway' LUCY DIAMOND'Gloriously escapist and filled with joie de vivre' ALEX BROWN'Irresistibly romantic and bursting with joie de vivre. I adored it' PHILLIPA ASHLEY'A sumptuous, joyfully indulgent treat of a book. I devoured it' CRESSIDA McLAUGHLIN'Such wonderful characters & the perfect setting. BIG recommendation!' CARI ROSEN'Absolutely perfect for anyone who loves Paris and twisty love stories - a five star read!' LORRAINE BROWN
Veronica Henry has worked as a scriptwriter for THE ARCHERS, HEARTBEAT and HOLBY CITY amongst many others, before turning to fiction. She won the 2014 RNA NOVEL OF THE YEAR AWARD for A NIGHT ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS. Veronica lives with her family by the sea in north Devon.Find out more at www.veronicahenry.co.uk or follow her on Twitter @veronica_henry
