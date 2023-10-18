We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

After that night (23) Karin Slaughter

After that night (23) Karin Slaughter

After that night (23) Karin Slaughter
Will Trent and Sara Linton are back! This is the 11th electrifying thriller featuring GBI investigator Will Trent and medical examiner Sara Linton from the international no.1 bestselling author Karin Slaughter.Watch Will Trent on Disney+!After that night, nothing was ever the same again ...Fifteen years ago, Sara Linton's life changed forever when a celebratory night out ended in a violent attack that tore her world apart. Since then, Sara has remade her life. A successful doctor, engaged to a man she loves, she has finally managed to leave the past behind her.Until one evening, on call in the ER, everything changes. Sara battles to save a broken young woman who's been brutally attacked. But as the investigation progresses, led by GBI Special Agent Will Trent, it becomes clear that Dani Cooper's assault is uncannily linked to Sara's.And it seems the past isn't going to stay buried forever ...***Pre-order the hardback of AFTER THAT NIGHT to receive the stunning Collector's Edition***Featuring gold foil design on the board underneath the dust jacket. Don't miss out - limited to the first print run and only whilst stocks last!
Karin Slaughter is one of the world's most popular storytellers. Published in 120 countries with more than 40 million copies sold across the globe, her novels have all been Sunday Times bestsellers. Slaughter lives in Atlanta, Georgia, and is the founder of the Save the Libraries project-a nonprofit organization established to support libraries and library programming. Her standalone novel Pieces of Her is now a Netflix series, and the Grant County and Will Trent series are in development for television.
