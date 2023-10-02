Quorn Tomato & Mozzarella Escalopes 240g

Meat free savoury flavour escalope, made with mycoprotein, topped with a tomato and mozzarella sauce and coated in breadcrumbs Sustainable nutrition Quorn products are a source of protein because they contain Quorn mycoprotein; a nutritious and sustainable protein source. Quorn mycoprotein is footprinted by the Carbon Trust and has less impact on our planet's resources. To discover delicious recipes made with Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition visit www.quorn.co.uk

Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.

Powered by Myco-Protein High in Protein Source of Fibre No Soy Vegetarian Society Approved

Pack size: 240G

High in Protein Source of Fibre

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (38%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk, Modified Starch, Sea Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Tomatoes (6%), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (2%) (Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Anti-Caking Agent: Potato Starch), Wheat Starch, Durum Wheat Semolina, Milk Proteins, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Garlic Purée, Yeast, Firming Agents: Calcium Acetate, Calcium Chloride, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Raising Agent: Ammonium Carbonate

Allergy Information

There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

240g ℮