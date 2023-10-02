We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Quorn Tomato & Mozzarella Escalopes 240g

Quorn Tomato & Mozzarella Escalopes 240g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.65

£11.04/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Cooked Escalope (116g)
Energy
979kJ
234kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
11g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.1g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
1.1g

medium

18%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 842kJ/201kcal

Meat free savoury flavour escalope, made with mycoprotein, topped with a tomato and mozzarella sauce and coated in breadcrumbsSustainable nutritionQuorn products are a source of protein because they contain Quorn mycoprotein; a nutritious and sustainable protein source. Quorn mycoprotein is footprinted by the Carbon Trust and has less impact on our planet's resources.To discover delicious recipes made with Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition visit www.quorn.co.uk
Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
Powered by Myco-ProteinHigh in ProteinSource of FibreNo SoyVegetarian Society Approved
Pack size: 240G
High in ProteinSource of Fibre

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (38%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk, Modified Starch, Sea Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Tomatoes (6%), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (2%) (Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Anti-Caking Agent: Potato Starch), Wheat Starch, Durum Wheat Semolina, Milk Proteins, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Garlic Purée, Yeast, Firming Agents: Calcium Acetate, Calcium Chloride, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Raising Agent: Ammonium Carbonate

Allergy Information

There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

240g ℮

View all Vegetarian Mince, Nuggets & Pieces

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here