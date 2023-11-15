We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Savoury Nibbles Selection 115g.

Tesco Finest Savoury Nibbles Selection 115g.

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.00

£1.74/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One gruyere and poppy twist
Energy
171kJ
41kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.2g

high

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

high

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

high

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2138kJ / 512kcal

All butter gruyere and poppy seed puff pastry twists, salted breadsticks made with extra virgin olive oil (7%) and rosemary breadsticks made with extra virgin olive oil (10%).
Our Gruyère and Poppy Seed twists are delicately flaky and made to an all butter recipe using mellow Gruyère cheese. Our Rosemary breadsticks and Olive Oil breadsticks are baked so they're crisp and golden and made with extra virgin olive oil to give a rich and distinctive flavour. Expertly made by family bakers with many years of experience.RICH & DECADENT All butter Gruyere and poppy seed twists, salted breadsticks with 7% extra virgin olive and rosemary breadsticks with 10% extra virgin olive oil.
Pack size: 115G

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

115g e

One breadstick
Energy
86kJ
20kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.5g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

high

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1793kJ / 425kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Rosemary, Sugar, Yeast, Barley Malt Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne breadstick (4.8g)
Energy1793kJ / 425kcal86kJ / 20kcal
Fat10.8g0.5g
Saturates2.0g<0.1g
Carbohydrate69.3g3.3g
Sugars4.4g0.2g
Fibre3.1g0.1g
Protein11.2g0.5g
Salt1.93g0.09g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

View all Biscuits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here