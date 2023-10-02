McCain Season & Bake Smokeshack BBQ Fries 762G

Air Fry

Instructions: 1. Preheat air fryer to 200°C. 2. Mix one sachet and 250g of fries in a large bowl to evenly coat. 3. Cook times below based on the power output of the air fryer. Cook times may vary in different models. Adjust cooking time accordingly. 2000W 8mins 1700W 10mins 1400W 16mins Place the fries in the basket. Shake half way through cooking. Cook until they're lovely and crisp.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Here's how to cook 250g of McCain Season and Bake Smokeshack BBQ Fries (serves 2). If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly. To get the best results cook from frozen, these instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, do not overcook.

Oven cook