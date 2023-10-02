We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

McCain Season & Bake Smokeshack BBQ Fries 762G

£3.50

£4.59/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Energy
931kJ
222kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
8.8g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
1g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.87g

medium

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen

Coated potato fries, with a BBQ seasoningDid you know?We're helping Our Farmers adopt Regenerative Agricultural practices across 100% of their potato fields by 2030.To find out more about Our Commitment, scan here or visit www.mccain.co.uk/sustainabilityFor more information see www.mccain.co.uk
3 Flavour SachetsSuitable for VegansKosher - SKAHalal - HFA approved
Pack size: 762G

Ingredients

Potatoes (85%), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower) - in varying proportions, Batter (Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Modified Starch (Maize, Tapioca), Rice Flour, Salt, Corn Starch, Turmeric Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract)), Seasoning (1.6%) (Salt, Yeast Extract, Spices (Paprika, Smoked Paprika), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Smoked Maltodextrin, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Spice Extracts (Pepper, Chilli))

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 oven baked servings

Net Contents

762g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Season before you bake1. Season in a bowl2. Place on a tray3. Cook in the oven

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

