Tesco Slow Cooked Turkey, Gammon and Beef Trio 1.676kg (Serves 4)

Tesco Slow Cooked Turkey, Gammon and Beef Trio 1.676kg (Serves 4)

£25.00

£14.97/kg

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 - 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45.

1/4 of the beef joint
Energy
1080kJ
256kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
7.3g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.9g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.33g

low

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 800kJ / 190kcal

Slow cooked seasoned, skin on turkey breast joint with added water. Slow cooked cured gammon joint with a sachet of maple and bourbon whiskey glaze. Slow cooked beef rump joint in beer and onion gravy. gravy.
Festive SLOW COOKED For tenderness and full flavour
Pack size: 1.67KG

Allergy Information

The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

1.67kg e

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (91%), Water, Beer (Barley and Wheat), Onion, Cornflour, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Flavouring, Tomato Paste, Colour (Plain Caramel), Garlic Purée, Herbs, Rice Flour, Cane Molasses, Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Beef Extract, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Spices, Yeast Extract.

Allergy Information

The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of the beef joint (135g**)
Energy800kJ / 190kcal1080kJ / 256kcal
Fat5.4g7.3g
Saturates2.2g2.9g
Carbohydrate0.9g1.3g
Sugars0.6g0.8g
Fibre0.9g1.2g
Protein33.9g45.8g
Salt0.24g0.33g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

