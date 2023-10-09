Tesco Slow Cooked Turkey, Gammon and Beef Trio 1.676kg (Serves 4)

Oven

Instructions: 200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 40 mins Remove outer packaging and place glaze sachet to one side. Turkey joint: Empty the contents of the pouch into an ovenproof dish, place the turkey joint skin side up and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Baste the joint halfway through cooking. Remove from oven, discard any cooking juices and rest for 5 minutes before slicing and serving. Gammon joint: Empty the contents of the pouch into an ovenproof dish and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35 minutes, baste halfway through cooking. Remove from oven, discard foil and any cooking juices. Open the sachet of glaze and pour it evenly over the gammon. Return to the oven, uncovered, for the final 5 minutes. Remove from the oven and rest for 5 minutes before slicing and serving. Beef joint: Empty the contents of the pouch into an ovenproof dish and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Halfway through cooking, baste well with the gravy and re-cover with foil. Remove from oven and rest for 5 minutes. Remove the bands before slicing and serving.