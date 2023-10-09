Tesco Slow Cooked Turkey, Gammon and Beef Trio 1.676kg (Serves 4)
£25.00
£14.97/kg
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1080kJ
-
- 256kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.3g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.9g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.8g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.33g
- 6%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
low
Allergy Information
Produce of
Number of uses
Net Contents
- Energy
- 1080kJ
-
- 256kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.3g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.9g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.8g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.33g
- 6%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
low
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (91%), Water, Beer (Barley and Wheat), Onion, Cornflour, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Flavouring, Tomato Paste, Colour (Plain Caramel), Garlic Purée, Herbs, Rice Flour, Cane Molasses, Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Beef Extract, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Spices, Yeast Extract.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of the beef joint (135g**)
|Energy
|800kJ / 190kcal
|1080kJ / 256kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|7.3g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|1.3g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.2g
|Protein
|33.9g
|45.8g
|Salt
|0.24g
|0.33g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 736kJ
-
- 174kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.9g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.0g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.9g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.08g
- 18%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (83%), Maple and Bourbon Whiskey Glaze [Sugar, Water, Bourbon Whiskey, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Maple Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Colour (Plain Caramel), Salt, Garlic Purée], Preservatives (Acetic Acid, Sodium Nitrite), Salt, Sugar.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of the gammon joint (103g**)
|Energy
|715kJ / 169kcal
|736kJ / 174kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|2.9g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|2.8g
|2.9g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.4g
|Protein
|32.5g
|33.5g
|Salt
|1.05g
|1.08g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 733kJ
-
- 174kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.5g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.5g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.4g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.42g
- 7%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (89%), Water, Sugar, Pea Starch, Maize Starch, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Maltodextrin, Buttermilk Powder, Salt, Yeast Extract, Dried Green Pepper, Dried Red Pepper, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Tapioca Starch, Lactic Acid, Black Peppercorns, Pink Peppercorns, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Green Peppercorns, Oregano Extract, Sunflower Oil, Oregano Oil.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of the turkey breast (104g**)
|Energy
|705kJ / 168kcal
|733kJ / 174kcal
|Fat
|5.3g
|5.5g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|29.4g
|30.6g
|Salt
|0.41g
|0.42g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of the beef joint (135g**)
|Energy
|800kJ / 190kcal
|1080kJ / 256kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|7.3g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|1.3g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.2g
|Protein
|33.9g
|45.8g
|Salt
|0.24g
|0.33g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 570g typically weighs 540g.
|-
|-
Oven
Return to
