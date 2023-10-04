Dove Time to Refresh Ultimate Beauty Bag Giftset

Dove Time To Refresh Ultimate Beauty Bag Gftst

Know someone who’s into confidence-inspiring natural beauty in a big way? You’ve just found the perfect gift set for her. Dove believes that beauty is not defined by shape, size or colour. It’s about feeling like the best version of yourself. Authentic. Unique. Real. That’s why this Dove Time To Refresh Ultimate Beauty Bag Gift Set features four gifts for her that will take her to a whole new level of relaxation, packed into a gorgeous beauty bag partly made from recycled bottles*. Infused with our unique ¼ moisturising cream and the indulgent, calming scent of jasmine petals and coconut milk, Dove Relaxing Coconut Body Wash 225 ml will wrap her in a rich, creamy lather that soothes the senses while minimising skin dryness. Dove Body Love Restoring Care Body Lotion 200 ml features a beautifully rich and creamy formula that works to moisturise dry skin, leaving it feeling softer and smoother with a delicate coconut fragrance. Dove Reviving Pomegranate & Hibiscus Body Wash 225 ml features a revitalising scent and Triple Moisture Serum to hydrate and nourish, delivering skin-natural nutrients that leave her skin feeling cared for. Dove Go Fresh Advanced Care Pomegranate Scent Anti-perspirant Deodorant 150 ml helps delicate underarm skin to recover from irritation caused by shaving while leaving a subtle, refreshing fragrance. Packaged in a ready-to-wrap beauty bag, this gift set contains the perfect set of gifts for her, ideal for any occasion. *Beauty bag recycled content equivalent to 1.86 x 500 ml bottles

Ingredients

DOVE BODY WASH RELAXING 225ML Ingredients: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Glycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Carbomer, Glycol Distearate, Caprylyl Glycol, Lauric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Stearic Acid, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, Sodium Isethionate, Palmitic Acid, PPG-6, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Sodium Gluconate, Propylene Glycol, Hydroxystearic Acid, Jasminum Officinale Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140. DOVE BODY WASH REVIVING 225ML Ingredients: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Glycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Carbomer, Caprylyl Glycol, Lauric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Stearic Acid, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Sodium Isethionate, Palmitic Acid, PPG-6, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, Sodium Gluconate, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Hydroxystearic Acid, Punica Granatum Fruit Juice, Hibiscus Sabdariffa Flower Extract, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, CI 17200. DOVE LOTION COCONUT 250ml Ingredients: Aqua, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Stearic Acid, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycol Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Petrolatum, Glyceryl Stearate, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Triethanolamine, Disodium EDTA, Stearamide AMP, Carbomer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Coumarin. Dove Advanced GoFresh Pomegranate & Lemon Verbena Antiperspirant 150ml Ingredients: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Parfum, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Glycine, Calcium Chloride, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

4 x 1 ℮